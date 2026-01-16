Commercial burglary suspect sought in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Md. — Just a week before Christmas, the night of December 18, Christian Palmisano spotted something out of the ordinary outside the Edge Crab House in the Edgewater Village shopping center.

“I was walking home from my fiancée’s house, and I’m walking by this and glass is shattered everywhere,” recalled Palmisano, “The window is totally shattered and I called the cops.”

Deputies responding to the scene discovered someone had committed a smash and grab at the business.

“Two cash boxes had been removed from the business,” said Major Jack Simpson of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, “One contained less than $1,000. The other was empty.”

While the suspect appears he initially tried to conceal his identity, other photos clearly show his face and police are hoping someone will help them identify him.

Harford County Sheriff's Office

In addition to surveillance photos, police have gathered physical evidence, which may help lead them to the suspect.

“About three days later, deputies on patrol canvassing the area in reference to the burglary located two cash boxes, one cash box and the parts that go along with a cash box,” Simpson told us, “That box was recovered. It has been entered into evidence and processed for fingerprints and DNA.”

While the business lost cash and had to bear the cost of repairing the damage, some members of the community also have little sympathy for the burglar since such crimes can impact the entire neighborhood as well.

“It was a shoe store over here and it’s gone now, because of course, people kept breaking in and stealing stuff,” said Jessica Scott, a patron of the shopping center, ”so as soon as people get to the point where they’re actually getting jobs and stop taking from the community, we’ll have more, you know? And hopefully we can keep the other stores around here, you know?”

If you know the man who appears in the images, you can call detectives at 443-409-3509.