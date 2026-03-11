Burtons Grill and Bar opening in Bel Air in April

BEL AIR, Md. — Burtons Grill and Bar is opening its newest Maryland location in Bel Air in mid-April.

For CEO and President John Haggai, the Bel Air opening is personal, “We couldn’t be more excited to open in Bel Air this spring. Having previously lived in the area, I am very familiar with the greater Baltimore market and thrilled to be joining it again.”

The East Coast chain will be opening in the former TGI Friday's space at Tollgate Marketplace. The restaurant features a dining room, bar seating, and an outdoor patio.

The restaurant was founded in Massachusetts in 2005 and now has 20 locations across nine states. It's known for its American cuisine and its commitment to accommodating food allergies, offering an extensive gluten-free menu.

The restaurant's other two Maryland locations are in Gaithersburg and Riverdale Park.