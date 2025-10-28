Burtons Bar and Grill is opening in former TGI Friday's location in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — A new restaurant is coming to Bel Air's Tollgate Marketplace in the spring of next year. Burtons Grill and Bar is expected to open in the former TGI Friday's location.

The East Coast chain has two other Maryland locations in Gaithersburg and Riverdale Park, but this will be the first Harford County location.

Schorn Construction Company, based in Pennsylvania, posted on Facebook that it is remodeling the space, including moving windows and adding a patio, as well as changing the entire interior look.

According to the Burtons Grill website, they aim to open in spring 2026.

The restaurant was founded in Massachusetts in 2005 and now has 20 locations across nine states. It's known for its American cuisine and its commitment to accommodating food allergies, offering an extensive gluen-free menu.