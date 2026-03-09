Bel Air residents shave their heads to raise funds for kids' cancer research at St. Baldrick's event

BEL AIR, Md. — The best way to start giving back is by using or giving what you have, and sometimes it's your hair.

Bel Air residents shave heads to support kids' cancer research

The St. Baldrick's Foundation has been fighting kids' cancer for 15 years, and folks cut their curls over the weekend for a wonderful cause.

Not only did folks in the Bel Air area shave their heads, but they showed up at Looney's Pub on Saturday to put some funds behind cancer research.

"Every two minutes, another kid is diagnosed with cancer," said a participant.

"And that amounts to 400,000 children every year in the United States. The whole idea behind of shaving the head is to stand in solidarity with kids undergoing cancer treatment."

As of Sunday night, the foundation has surpassed the $60,000 mark.