Bel Air Police seek public's help identifying individuals in $15K vintage guitar theft

BEL AIR, Md. — The Bel Air Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying four people connected to the theft of a vintage guitar.

On February 3 at 8:20 p.m., three females and one male walked into Music Land on Gateway Drive.

According to police, surveillance footage revealed the individuals removing a 1947 Martin D-28 acoustic guitar from a display area, concealing it, and leaving the store moments later.

Bel Air Police Department

Police say the guitar is valued at $15,000 and has distinctive cracking on the back from prior refinishing, along with a unique serial number that may help confirm ownership if recovered.

The individuals sought are not wanted, and no charges have been filed at this time. They are being sought for identification and interview purposes only, according to police.

Anyone with information about the theft or knowledge regarding the whereabouts, sale, or attempted sale of the guitar is asked to call police at 410-638-4500.