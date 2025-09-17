Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bel Air neighbors hold candlelight vigil to remember Charlie Kirk at Shamrock Park gathering

Dozens gathered at Shamrock Park for candlelight vigil with prayers and national anthem as community comes together following tragic incident.
Felix Abeson
Posted

Neighbors came together to hold a vigil to remember Charlie Kirk.

Dozens gathered at Shamrock Park. Neighbors lit candles and sang the national anthem. A pastor from Freedom Church led the group in prayer.

Nick Schafer says it's good to see his community come together.

"It doesn't matter what side you vote for, what religion you are, what happened is very disgusting, and I hope that every human being can denounce that," Schafer said.

A memorial service for Kirk will be held Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
