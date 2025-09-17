Bel Air neighbors hold candlelight vigil to remember Charlie Kirk at Shamrock Park gathering

Neighbors came together to hold a vigil to remember Charlie Kirk.

Dozens gathered at Shamrock Park. Neighbors lit candles and sang the national anthem. A pastor from Freedom Church led the group in prayer.

Nick Schafer says it's good to see his community come together.

"It doesn't matter what side you vote for, what religion you are, what happened is very disgusting, and I hope that every human being can denounce that," Schafer said.

A memorial service for Kirk will be held Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

