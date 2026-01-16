Baltimore man arrested for setting Cadillac on fire on railroad tracks, stopping trains for hours

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — 53-year-old Darnell Anthony Brown was arrested Thursday morning after setting his Cadillac on fire, stopping train movement for hours.

It occurred on December 19th at 2:45 a.m.

The Baltimore man set his Cadillac SRX on fire along the CSX railroad track near the 1100 block of Joppa Road.

Deputy State Fire Marshals, responding to the call about the vehicle fire, arrived to find the SUV fully engulfed in flames.

The initial investigation revealed the fire was intentionally set.

For safety precautions, firefighters requested a train traffic stoppage for several hours while the fire was being put out and the scene was being assessed.

Brown would later tell law enforcement he was abducted and his SUV was stolen.

Although evidence collected at the scene confirmed this to be false.

Brown was arrested at his house in Baltimore City and taken to the Harford County Detention Center.

He was charged with second-degree arson, malicious burning, first-degree malicious burning/fraud, obstructing railroad operations, false statement to an officer, and trespassing on posted property.

Brown was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was later released on a $20,000 bond.