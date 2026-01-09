Bailey Foundation hosts bingo event supporting Jamaica hurricane relief

BEL AIR, Md. — The Bailey Heart and Soul Foundation is hosting their annual bingo event, but this year it looks a little different.

The event will send 50% of their proceeds to help Jamaica's recovery efforts following Hurricane Melissa.

This year, for Bailey's 21st birthday, the event will also serve as a relief effort under the banner Hearts4Jamaica, with 50% of proceeds dedicated to supporting recovery and rebuilding efforts in the most affected areas.

The foundation works to ensure no other child dies while playing the sport they love, after the group's founder lost her son to cardiac arrest.

Patrice Bullock's son, Bailey Bernard Bullock, died from cardiac arrest after completing a 200-meter track and field event at his high school in Bel Air.

Since then, the group has aimed to bring awareness to sudden cardiac arrest.

Each year the foundation holds a Bingo4Bailey event to celebrate Bailey's birthday and further fund health initiatives.

To sign up for tickets, click here.