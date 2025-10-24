Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Alligator found in parking lot of reptile shop in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — An unexpected visitor was found in a Harford County parking lot Thursday night.

Deputies with the Harford County Sheriff's Office responded to the reports of an alligator in the parking lot of a local reptile shop.

When they arrived, they found the alligator and were able to secure it at the scene.

Police say it was intentionally abandoned and was found with its mouth taped shut.

The alligator was in good health, friendly and docile, indicating it had been someone's pet.

If it wasn't found, it likely would have died due to the dropping temperatures.

Maryland law prohibits personally owning alligators and Harford County Code prohibits abandoning any animal.

The alligator will be rehomed at a local zoo or rescue.

