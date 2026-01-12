Alleged Aberdeen puppy bandit arrested, but police still need help finding the stolen pups

ABERDEEN, Md. — Police are looking for seven puppies stolen during a home burglary in Aberdeen nearly two months ago.

The alleged puppy bandit was identified as 28-year-old Kahili Hines.

He was arrested and charged on December 16, but the stolen Shih Tzu/Yorkie mixed pups have yet to be found.

"Hines claimed he sold the stolen puppies at Arundel Mills Mall while parading them in a wagon, but investigators have not confirmed this," Aberdeen Police say.

Hines has an extended criminal history including past assault, drug, and theft convictions.

The burglary itself took place in the 100 block of Post Road on November 15.

Anyone with information should call Detective Lightner at 410-272-2121 or email clightner@aberdeenmd.gov.