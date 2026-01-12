Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionHarford County

Actions

Alleged Aberdeen puppy bandit arrested, but police still need help finding the stolen pups

Aberdeen Puppy Burglary
Aberdeen Police Dept.
Aberdeen Puppy Burglary
Posted

ABERDEEN, Md. — Police are looking for seven puppies stolen during a home burglary in Aberdeen nearly two months ago.

The alleged puppy bandit was identified as 28-year-old Kahili Hines.

He was arrested and charged on December 16, but the stolen Shih Tzu/Yorkie mixed pups have yet to be found.

"Hines claimed he sold the stolen puppies at Arundel Mills Mall while parading them in a wagon, but investigators have not confirmed this," Aberdeen Police say.

Hines has an extended criminal history including past assault, drug, and theft convictions.

The burglary itself took place in the 100 block of Post Road on November 15.

Anyone with information should call Detective Lightner at 410-272-2121 or email clightner@aberdeenmd.gov.

Aberdeen Puppy burglary

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR