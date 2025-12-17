Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
70-year-old man dead, 23-year-old critically injured after two-vehicle crash in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. — An investigation is underway in Aberdeen following a deadly car crash on Route 40 Monday evening.

At 6:15 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of S. Philadelphia Boulevard for reports of two vehicles involved in a collision.

Police say 70-year-old Kelvin Bennett, a passenger in a Nissan Altima, died as a result of the crash.

The Nissan was driven by a 63-year-old man, who was transported to an area medical facility for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was taken to Shock Trauma and is in critical condition.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

