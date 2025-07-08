6-month old girl dies after being left inside hot car in Belcamp

BELCAMP, Md. — An investigation is underway following the Sunday death of a 6-month old girl in Harford County.

The Sheriff's Office learned the infant was left inside a hot car on Hampton Hall Court in Belcamp.

Despite life saving measures taken by responding officers and medics, it was too late, the child had already tragically passed away.

So far no charges have been filed, but detectives are still investigating circumstances of the case.

With the heat index expected to ramp up into three digit territory on Tuesday, officials are warning of the importance of heat and car safety.

"The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is reminding all parents and caregivers of the serious and potentially deadly dangers of leaving a child unattended in a vehicle," the Sheriff's Office said. "A child’s body heats up three to five times faster than an adult’s, placing them at severe risk of heatstroke, which can cause irreversible injury or death."

Experts say temperatures inside a parked vehicle can rise about 20 degrees in just 10 minutes, on a warm day, even if the windows are cracked.

Harford Co. Sheriff's Office

The same precautions should be taken for pets.

With that said, the Sheriff's Office listed a few tips to help out.

- Always check the back seat before locking and leaving your vehicle. Make it a routine to open the back door every time you park.

- Place your purse, phone, or other essential item in the back seat next to the child’s car seat so you check every time.

- Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, even for a few minutes.

- If you see a child alone in a car, call 911.

This is the second Maryland child death this year as result of being left inside a hot car.

The first incident occurred on May 7 in Silver Spring.

Nationwide there have been 14 such deaths in 2025, according to the Kids and Car Safety organization.