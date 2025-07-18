44 dogs rescued following animal cruelty investigation in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Deputies with the Harford County Sheriff's Office are investigating a case of animal cruelty.

Thursday, officers served a search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Eagles Grove Court for the report of inhumane conditions.

The investigation began on July 11, when officers responded to a complaint about the welfare of several dogs at the same location.

Police say when they arrived they saw numerous violations including lack of access to potable water, improper shelter, poor air quality and insufficient space.

The bedding within the kennels were also "extremely" soiled.

44 Bully type breed dogs were removed from multiple areas on the property and safely taken to a local shelter.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Animal Control at 410-638-3505.