14-year-old boy dies after being found at the bottom of a pool in Bel Air
Posted: 7:15 PM, Jul 31, 2019
Updated: 2019-08-01 09:17:47-04
BEL AIR, Md. — A 14-year-old boy has died after being found at the bottom of a pool in Bel Air.
Harford County Fire officials say the teen was pulled from the bottom of a private, in-ground, residential pool in the 2100 block of Cypress Drive around 4:45 Wednesday afternoon.
The victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.
Harford County Sheriff's Office officials don't believe any foul play was involved.
