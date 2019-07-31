BEL AIR, Md. — A 14-year-old boy has died after being found at the bottom of a pool in Bel Air.

Harford County Fire officials say the teen was pulled from the bottom of a private, in-ground, residential pool in the 2100 block of Cypress Drive around 4:45 Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

Harford County Sheriff's Office officials don't believe any foul play was involved.