11-year-old girl struck, killed by car while crossing street in Belcamp

17-year-old walking to school hit while crossing Rt. 152
17-year-old walking to school hit while crossing Rt. 152
BELCAMP, Md. — An 11-year-old girl was struck and killed by a car in Belcamp on Sunday evening.

It happened shortly after 5pm on Riverside Parkway (MD 543) near Church Creek Road.

Maryland State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee had a green light to proceed, yet the child for unknown reasons entered the crosswalk at the same time resulting in them being hit.

A helicopter flew the girl to the hospital where she later died.

The driver stopped and remained on scene. Investigators do not believe alcohol was a contributing factor.

