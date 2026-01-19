10 chickens die in Aberdeen garage fire

ABERDEEN, Md. — A late-night garage fire in Aberdeen left 10 chickens dead, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said Monday.

Firefighters responded to the scene in the 600 block of Mahan Road at 11:22 p.m. on Sunday.

It took 25 firefighters from the Level Volunteer Fire Company 10 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

According to the Fire Marshal's Office, the fire was accidentally caused by a heat lamp that ignited hay.

Officials said the garage and everything inside was a complete loss, but firefighters stopped the fire before it spread to a nearby RV and home.