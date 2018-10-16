'Together We Will' hosts police stop safety discussion

EDGEWOOD, Md. - While most probably assume they'd know how to react if they were pulled over by police, an organization wants to make sure you are ready for any situation that could come up.

Racial injustice group Together We Will is putting on a discussion Tuesday night called 'How to stay safe when stopped by the police'.

“Together We Will is very concerned about what our country is experiencing in regards to the epidemic of police killings of unarmed citizens," explained Christopher Providence with Together We Will. "Our studies show that the majority of unarmed victims are people of color, so we wanted to address that issue.”

While some may think this topic is common sense, Providence says things are not so common anymore. He says studies show the majority of unarmed victims of police shootings are people who are stopped of traffic convictions, suspected of non-violence offenses, and in some cases, people who have not committed any crime at all.

He says while families of color need to be talking to their children about what to do and what not to do when you are pulled over, they are not the only ones who need education.

“We are finding that most police officers are very concerned about serving and protecting the communities that they work with, but we are finding that because police officers are human like the rest of us, they are subject to the same prejudices and biases that all of us are. So we are seeing a need to educate them to identify those biases and help them learn how to work better with their communities,” said Providence.

Providence says to keep your hands visible at all times so you are not a threat, remain calm, answer questions, give basic information, and respond respectfully when talking to the police.

If you’d like to join in the discussion and attend Tuesday night's event, it starts at 6 p.m. at the Edgewood Branch of the Harford County Public Library.