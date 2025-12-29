Worcester County woman charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to home with victim inside

POCKMOKE CITY, Md. — A woman was arrested over the weekend after allegedly setting fire to a home in Worcester County with someone still inside.

Worcester County Emergency Services responded to a house in the 400 block of Linden Avenue after a woman called 911, reporting that her house was on fire and that she was trapped on the second floor, unable to escape.

A Pocomoke City police officer, EMS clinician, and volunteer firefighter responded to the scene and forced their way into the home to rescue the woman from the second floor.

Firefighters arrived moments later and quickly brought the fire under control.

Authorities say the woman sustained serious injuries and was flown to Shock Trauma by the Maryland State Police Aviation Command.

After analyzing the scene, collecting evidence, and conducting interviews, investigators determined that the fire started from inside the home.

Margaret Jane Benchama was identified as a person of interest, but police were initially unable to locate her.

She was found later that day around 6:30 p.m. and detained.

Officials say Benchama ultimately admitted to intentionally setting the fire.

She is charged with first- and second-degree arson and was taken to the Worcester County Jail, where she is currently being held without bond.