Woman allegedly set a man's door on fire following dispute over $7

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. — A Salisbury woman has been arrested for allegedly setting a man's door on fire over $7.

On July 3, investigators responded to the 300 block of Penn Street for a reported fire that had been extinguished.

The man told investigators Janice Oney, someone he knew for years, became upset after demanding $7 she claimed he owed her.

After a brief argument, Oney allegedly left and returned minutes later with a bottle of gasoline, setting the front door on fire before leaving the area on a bike, police say.

Investigators confirmed the fire was intentionally set and were able to link Oney to the scene due to surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

Oney was charged with first and second degree arson, first degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property over $1,000, reckless endangerment and theft under $100.

