Two 'Super Bazooka' military rockets discovered on Assateague Island

BERLIN, Md. — A pair of historic discoveries at Assateague Island National Seashore over the weekend.

Just after 8:30 Sunday morning, an unexploded military ordnance was spotted by the National Park Service.

Later that afternoon, another device was recovered and taken to a home on Greenwood Lane in Ocean Pines.

The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office believes both devices are practice rockets, known as a “Super Bazooka.”

During World War II, Assateague Island was used as a military bombing and training range, meaning some munitions were likely left behind.

Although in this case it was practice rockets, they can still pose serious safety hazards.

Luckily, there were no injuries here, as bomb techs were able to safely dispose of both pieces.

"Members of the public should never touch, move, or transport any suspected ordnance," the Fire Marshal said in a release. "If an unfamiliar or suspicious object is discovered, individuals should immediately leave the area and call 911 so trained personnel can respond safely."

