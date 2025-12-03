Two men flown to Shock Trauma after three-vehicle crash on Route 50 in Easton

EASTON, Md. — A 66-year-old man and a 73-year-old man were flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore after a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened on Route 50 at Chapel Road, Easton, MD.

Talbot County Paramedics arrived at the scene, finding the 66-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

The 73-year-old man who was driving the third vehicle involved was also flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Route 50 was closed for a few hours. Maryland State Police CRASH and Easton Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The names of the individuals won't be released as family members have not been notified, and the investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone witnessed the accident or has any information related to this investigation, they are asked to contact the Easton Police Department at 410-822-1111.