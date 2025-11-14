Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionEastern Shore

Actions

Two dogs and a rabbit killed in house fire

407-creeks-end-lane-stevensville_crop.jpg
Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal
407-creeks-end-lane-stevensville_crop.jpg
Posted

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — A fire engulfed a two-story home in Queen Anne's County on Thursday afternoon, displacing a family of five and killing three pets.

The fire on the 400 block of Creeks End Lane in Stevensville started just before 2 p.m. Thursday and took dozens of firefighters more than three hours to get under control.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the fire started in the chimney and was accidental. It appears there was a malfunction or failure of a wood stove.

The family, two adults and three children, was not at home at the time of the fire, and it was a neighbor who found the house in flames.

Two dogs and a rabbit died in the fire.

The family has been displaced and is being assisted by the American Red Cross and relatives.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are