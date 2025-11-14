Two dogs and a rabbit killed in house fire

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — A fire engulfed a two-story home in Queen Anne's County on Thursday afternoon, displacing a family of five and killing three pets.

The fire on the 400 block of Creeks End Lane in Stevensville started just before 2 p.m. Thursday and took dozens of firefighters more than three hours to get under control.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the fire started in the chimney and was accidental. It appears there was a malfunction or failure of a wood stove.

The family, two adults and three children, was not at home at the time of the fire, and it was a neighbor who found the house in flames.

Two dogs and a rabbit died in the fire.

The family has been displaced and is being assisted by the American Red Cross and relatives.