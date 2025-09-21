Two dead, six others hurt following pair of Saturday night crashes along Maryland's Eastern Shore

CENTREVILLE, Md. — Two people are dead and six others are hurt following a pair of Saturday night crashes along Maryland's Eastern Shore.

The first incident occurred just after 11:20pm on Route 301 at Hayden Clark Road in Centreville.

That's where 20-year-old Marcus Dangerfield, of Dover, Delaware, crashed his motorcycle into a GMC Acadia that was crossing the intersection.

Dangerfield died on scene, while the GMC driver and their adult passenger were taken to the hospital.

Route 301 reopened after about two hours of closures.

About half-an-hour later, a 17-year-old died in a crash in neighboring Chestertown.

Maryland State Police say a 19-year-old girl was driving with the deceased teen and three other passengers when she lost control of her Ford Fusion on Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213) near Riley’s Mill Road.

The car ended up striking and severing a utility pole before overturning.

Chestertown VFC

All occupants were hospitalized, including the driver who was trapped and had to be flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma.

Investigators believe impairment may have been a factor.

Route 213 was closed for approximately two hours before reopening overnight Sunday.