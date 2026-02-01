Two dead after fire engulfs Parsonburg home, off-duty firefighter who tried helping flown to hospital

PARSONBURG, Md. — Two people are dead following an overnight two-alarm house fire in Wicomico County.

Around 2:40 Sunday morning, a passerby noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from a home on Old Ocean City Road in Parsonburg.

An off-duty Ocean City firefighter happened to be in the area and tried to help.

"[He] kicked in the rear door of the home in hopes of locating someone and discovered a victim," The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said in a press release. "He attempted to remove the victim; however, he was overcome by heavy smoke and had to exit the home for his safety."

The off-duty firefighter was flown to a Baltimore area hospital where he is expected to recover.

As more crews arrived at the home, the fire had already spread significantly, causing portions to collapse.

A second alarm was called, which brought approximately 100 firefighters to the scene.

After nearly two hours, crews got control of the flames.

Unfortunately, two people were found dead inside the home.

Investigators haven't determined the cause, or whether the home was equipped with working smoke alarms.

"This is a heartbreaking incident for the Parsonburg community and for the fire service," said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray. "An off-duty firefighter did what firefighters do — he acted without hesitation to try to save lives. We are grateful he is expected to recover. Tragically, two lives were lost, which reminds us how quickly fires can turn deadly. Every home should have working smoke alarms and a home escape plan."