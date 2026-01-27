Teens arrested in fatal Princess Anne shooting, more arrests expected

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — Two teens are in police custody following a deadly shooting that occurred Monday in Somerset County.

The suspects, a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, are facing first- and second-degree murder charges, along with robbery charges.

Just after 2 p.m. on Monday, Somerset County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 11000 block of Dryden Lane in Princess Anne for reports of a shooting in the area.

Deputies found two victims at the scene: 46-year-old Derrick Knox and 41-year-old Kevin Pillar, both suffering from gunshot wounds inside a 2026 Kia Seltos SUV parked in the roadway.

Knox was pronounced dead at the scene, and Pillar was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment. Pillar's condition is unknown at this time.

The 17-year-old girl was taken into custody shortly after the shooting in the area of Stewart Neck Road and Bedford Road. The 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday morning at his home in Salisbury.

Both suspects are currently held at different detention facilities without bond.

Police say more arrests are expected pending the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information relevant to the shooting can contact the Maryland State Police at 443-515-0034.