Teen charged as adult after allegedly setting fire to occupied home in Sailsbury

SALISBURY, Md. — A juvenile is facing arson charges after allegedly setting fire to a home in Salisbury early Sunday morning.

Firefighters with the Salisbury Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1000 block of Grant Avenue at 9:54 a.m.

At the time of the fire, two people were inside of the home. After the smoke alarm went off, both people were able to escape unharmed.

Officials say it took 10 minutes and 20 firefighters to get the fire under control.

After an investigation conducted by Deputy State Fire Marshals, it was determined that the fire was set intentionally and that it originated in one of the bedrooms of the one-story single-family home.

The juvenile, a 17-year-old boy, was identified as the suspect allegedly involved in the arson.

Officials say he will be charged as an adult and is currently being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

He was also denied bail.

The juvenile is charged with first- and second-degree arson, first- and second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first- and second-degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, malicious burning in the first degree, and two counts of malicious destruction of property over $1,000.

He faces life in prison if found guilty of the attempted murder charges and 199 years in prison if found guilty of the fire and assault charges.