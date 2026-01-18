Salisbury man indicted for allegedly stealing $670K from Crisfield American Legion Post 16

CRISFIELD, Md. — An investigation into the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars has led to the indictment of a Salisbury man, authorities say.

Donald Lee Waters Jr., 56, is accused of stealing more than $670,000 from Crisfield American Legion Post 16, an organization focused on supporting armed forces members and veterans.

The funds were generated through licensed charitable operations at Crisfield American Legion Post 16, officials say.

According to Maryland State Police, Waters stole the charitable proceeds between mid-2021 and August 2024 by exploiting his position of trust within the legion.

Officials say the investigation involved executing search warrants, serving multiple court orders and subpoenas, and conducting extensive financial analysis.

Waters has been served the indictment and is expected to appear before the Circuit Court for Somerset County.