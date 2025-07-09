Salisbury man accused of gunning down his father arrested in Maine

SALISBURY, Md. — A Salisbury man wanted for murder was arrested in Auburn, Maine, police say.

Jabril Roynell Walters, 31, is accused of shooting and killing his father, Roy Walters. He was also wanted in connection with another incident in July 2024.

On February 22, at 6:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Parsons Road for a welfare check.

Once inside the home, police found Roy lying on the floor unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the investigation into Roy's murder went on, police were able to locate Jabril in Maine where he was arrested by the Maine Violent Offender Task Force.

According to police, it was believed that Jabril immediately fled to Maine after the shooting and was using an alias.

Jabril is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a violent crime in connection with a fatal shooting, and five counts of first-degree assault in relation to the July 2024 incident.

Authorities say he is currently waiting for extradition back to Maryland.