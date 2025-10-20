Queen Anne's Co. pauses some residential development projects to reassess sewage capacity

KENT ISLAND, Md. — Queen Anne’s County is moving forward with a year-long moratorium on processing or approving certain new residential and mixed-use developments.

The 12 month pause includes projects in Kent Narrows, Stevensville, Grasonville, Prospect Bay, Cloverfields, Bay City, and Southern Kent Island, all of which are served by the Kent Narrows/Stevensville/Grasonville Wastewater Treatment Plant that's currently at capacity.

Queen Anne's County

Developments with sewerage allocation exceeding 1,750 daily gallons are specifically subjected to the temporary policy.

That's equal to about seven single-family homes.

For now, no projects that are solely commercial are impacted, only those with a residential component such as mixed-use layouts.

Officials say implementing the moratorium gives the County time to establish a task force that will assess a variety of issues like limited wastewater treatment capacity, traffic congestion, and overcrowded schools.

“This moratorium does not apply to projects that have already received sewer allocation from the County Commissioners”, County Administrator Todd Mohn said.

The County said they've applied to increase plant capacity, but they say federal and state regulations make that unlikely.

“This moratorium will ensure that growth in Queen Anne’s County continues responsibly. While we address infrastructure challenges, we want to reassure our residents and business partners that Queen Anne’s County remains open for business," said Commissioner Jack Wilson. "Commercial projects, and economic development initiatives are moving forward, and we are committed to supporting businesses."