Queen Anne's authorities search for man in Chester River

(WMAR) - Maryland Natural Resources Police have confirmed they are looking for a man who fell overboard from his boat in the Chester River in Queen Anne's County this morning.

The operation started as a rescue mission but has moved to recovery as they search for the man. He was aboard a 42-foot cabin cruiser with two other passengers. Authorities say water temperatures in the area are 48 degrees.

Queen Anne's County fire boat, the United States Coast Guard for the Mid-Atlantic, and Maryland State Police are also participating in the search.