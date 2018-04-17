Queen Anne's authorities search for man in Chester River

11:46 AM, Apr 17, 2018
6 mins ago

Maryland Natural Resources Police, the Coast Guard's Mid-Atlantic division, the Maryland State Police, and a Queen Anne's County Fire Boat are participating in the search of the Chester River for a boater who went overboard from a 42-foot cruiser Tuesday morning

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Maryland Natural Resources Police, the Coast Guard's Mid-Atlantic division, the Maryland State Police, and a Queen Anne's County Fire Boat are participating in the search of the Chester River for a boater who went overboard from a 42-foot cruiser Tuesday morning

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Maryland Natural Resources Police, the Coast Guard's Mid-Atlantic division, the Maryland State Police, and a Queen Anne's County Fire Boat are participating in the search of the Chester River for a boater who went overboard from a 42-foot cruiser Tuesday morning

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Maryland Natural Resources Police, the Coast Guard's Mid-Atlantic division, the Maryland State Police, and a Queen Anne's County Fire Boat are participating in the search of the Chester River for a boater who went overboard from a 42-foot cruiser Tuesday morning

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Maryland Natural Resources Police, the Coast Guard's Mid-Atlantic division, the Maryland State Police, and a Queen Anne's County Fire Boat are participating in the search of the Chester River for a boater who went overboard from a 42-foot cruiser Tuesday morning

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WMAR) - Maryland Natural Resources Police have confirmed they are looking for a man who fell overboard from his boat in the Chester River in Queen Anne's County this morning.

The operation started as a rescue mission but has moved to recovery as they search for the man. He was aboard a 42-foot cabin cruiser with two other passengers. Authorities say water temperatures in the area are 48 degrees. 

Queen Anne's County fire boat, the United States Coast Guard for the Mid-Atlantic, and Maryland State Police are also participating in the search.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top