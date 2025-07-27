Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police investigating fatal crash in Queen Anne's County

Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff
FILE PHOTO: Two Maryland State Police vehicles.
SUDLERSVILLE, Md. — A woman from Pittsburgh is dead, and a man police believe is her husband has been hospitalized following a crash late Friday night in Queen Anne's County.

Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Preliminarily, they believe the Pittsburgh couple, identified as 58-year-old John Arisman, and 56-year-old Lisa Arisman were heading eastbound on Suldersville Lane around 10:45 p.m. on Friday.

Another car, driven by Kyle Crossly, was traveling westbound, where it appears he "failed to navigate a slight curve in the road and entered the eastbound lane," Maryland State Police say in a press release.

Crossly's car ended up in the path of the Arismans' car.

Crossly was also injured and taken to a hospital in Delaware.

State Police added that they are working with the State Attorney's Office in Queen Anne's County and that charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

