Police arrest Maryland man in Delaware in connection with murder of 20-year-old

CRISFIELD, Md. — A Crisfield man is facing murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Somerset County.

Tyren Lee Ivey, 28, was arrested in Seaford, Delaware, Friday morning.

After being apprehended by Delaware State Police, Ivey was taken to the Somerset County Detention Center.

Authorities say he is accused of gunning down 20-year-old Evan Neal, who is also of Crisfield.

Neal was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 200 block of Cove Street on April 25, 2025.

Ivey is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and other firearm related charges.

Officials say the investigation remains active and ongoing.