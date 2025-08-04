Picture it -- Salisbury, Maryland -- July 2025: Lucky lottery player buys 40 tickets each worth $25K

SALISBURY, Md. — We all know winning the lottery requires some luck.

Picture it — Salisbury, Maryland — July, 29, 2025.

A lucky handed player walks into the Apple Drug store to buy 40 identical Pick 5 tickets at 50 cents each.

What happened next is pretty unbelievable...

Someway, somehow all 40 tickets were each worth $25,000!!!

Added up, that's $1 million bucks!!!

The new millionaire quickly cashed in their winnings at Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin.

Apple Drug, meanwhile, gets a $10,000 cut of the pie for selling the winning tickets.