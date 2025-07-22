Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionEastern Shore

Actions

One dead, two flown to Shock Trauma after two-vehicle crash in Queen Anne's County

Maryland State Police
WMAR
Maryland State Police<br/>
Maryland State Police
Posted

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. — A person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Queen Anne's County on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responded to southbound U.S. Route 301 at Price Station Road around 9:10 a.m. for the crash.

Authorities say a Mazda was traveling south when it struck the driver's side of a Kia attempting to cross Route 301, causing it to overturn.

The driver of the Kia, 58-year-old Mickie Mowbray, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda, a 22-year-old man, and the passenger, a 20-year-old woman, were flown to Shock Trauma for treatment for their injuries.

According to police, speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Southbound lanes of U.S. Route 301 were closed for three hours as law enforcement's investigation continued.

A decision for charges to be filed hasn't been made yet, per officials.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are