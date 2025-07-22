One dead, two flown to Shock Trauma after two-vehicle crash in Queen Anne's County

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. — A person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Queen Anne's County on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responded to southbound U.S. Route 301 at Price Station Road around 9:10 a.m. for the crash.

Authorities say a Mazda was traveling south when it struck the driver's side of a Kia attempting to cross Route 301, causing it to overturn.

The driver of the Kia, 58-year-old Mickie Mowbray, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda, a 22-year-old man, and the passenger, a 20-year-old woman, were flown to Shock Trauma for treatment for their injuries.

According to police, speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Southbound lanes of U.S. Route 301 were closed for three hours as law enforcement's investigation continued.

A decision for charges to be filed hasn't been made yet, per officials.