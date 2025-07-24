New mural inspires student growth on the Eastern Shore

SNOW HILL, Md. — The future is in your hands.

That's what's painted on a new mural outside of Snow Hill High School on the Eastern Shore.

One of the artists behind the mural, Brandon Bell, says the mural's objective is "to empower and equip kids to be able to take responsibility into their own hands."

Brian Tankersley Snow Hill High School mural

In the mural you can see an eagle taking off, which symbolizes that one day they're going to need to leave the school.

"We have strong messaging as well as some local flora and fauna that are existing in Maryland itself, such as the Black Eyed Susans," Bell said.

Brian Tankersley Snow Hill High School mural

Bell, a resident on the Eastern Shore, is the CEO and co-owner of We Are Limitless Studios. The studio partners with community members and nonprofits to help transform the community.

Bell and his team were approached six to seven months ago about this project. After collecting data and collaboration from the school, his team had their design.

Not only were members of We Are Limitless Studios present, but students who attend the school helped with the mural as well.

One of the students said she didn't really pay attention to the wall, but now she will.

"You're gonna have no choice but to look at it plus the strong messaging we laid out really strategically, the words you can see them as you're driving past on the road," Bell said.

"So no matter which angle you see this thing, there's some sort of messaging for you."

Brian Tankersley Brandon Bell

Bell has had a busy year, he had another large project just a few months ago.

"We were honored to do something to for the Baltimore Ravens which wrapped up right at the end of the May... as part of their paint the state purple program," Bell said.

The program wants to convey that they are supportive of all communities around the state and they've already had stops in Howard County and Baltimore but not the Eastern Shore, until now.

"We had a chance to basically jump in and be representatives of the Eastern Shore here right in Maryland, so the goal was to just represent Wicomico County."

The mural shows four different birds, all with hidden meanings.

Brian Tankersley Brandon Bell's mural for the Ravens' Paint the Town Purple campaign

Robin to represent the community gardens, the bald eagle is for the court system, the flamingo represents the zoo, a seagull representing Salisbury University and a hawk representing University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

There's also a child in the mural who's daydreaming about what life could be.

"I'll leave it up to you to decide what path he might be choosing, but its cool to see that he has all these options ahead of him."