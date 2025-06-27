Men honored for heroically saving man from burning car

CENTREVILLE, Md. — John Shoemaker and Lamar Stoltzfus received hero honors this week.

Back in February, Brendan Bateman was trapped inside his burning car, just north of the Town of Queen Anne, on Rt. 481 near Crouse Mill Road.

Shoemaker and Stoltzfus rushed to help, pulling Bateman from the vehicle, despite the danger they were putting themselves in.

During Tuesday's Queen Anne's County Commissioner meeting, the men were recognized as brave and selfless heroes.

"These acts of bravery serve as powerful reminders of the strength and unity within our community," the Commissioners said in a statement. "Mr. Shoemaker and Mr. Stoltzfus not only saved a life—they inspired all of us with their courage and commitment to helping others."