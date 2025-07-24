Maryland State Police investigating two-vehicle crash that left two people dead in Queen Anne's County

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two older adults were killed Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Queen Anne's County.

Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to southbound U.S. Route 1 at Price Station Road for the crash.

Investigators learned that a utility truck was traveling south when it struck a Toyota Camry that was trying to cross U.S. Route 31.

The driver of the Camry, 63-year-old Valerie Haines, and the passenger, 86-year-old Patricia Mead, died as a result of the crash.

A 39-year-old man, who was driving the utility truck, did not sustain injuries.

Authorities closed all southbound lanes as the investigation into the crash continues.

Following the investigation, all findings will be submitted to the Queen Anne's County State's Attorney's Office, who will decide whether charges will be filed.