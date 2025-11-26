Maryland AG wins $2.495M judgment against Eastern Shore landlord for gender-based housing discrimination

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. — The Civil Rights Division of the Maryland Attorney General's office won a landmark 2.495 million dollar lawsuit against Eastern Shore landlord Eric Sessoms and Mt. Vernon Group LLC for engaging in gender-based discrimination.

According to the office of Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown, Sessoms managed rental properties on the Eastern Shore owned by Mt. Vernon Group, LLC.

The Civil Rights Division discovered that Sessoms exploited vulnerable women in need of housing. He would give said women reduced rent and other housing benefits in exchange for sexual favors.

Targeting occupants and applicants based on gender, Sessoms subjected them to unwanted sexual advances, coercive conduct, voyeurism, and sexual assault.

These actions violate the federal Fair Housing Act and Maryland anti-discrimination laws.

On Monday, the Wicomico County Circuit Court granted requests by the Civil Rights Division for restitution for tenants and prospective tenants harmed by Sessoms and Mt. Vernon Group to the tune of $2,495,000.

This payment includes $2,325,000 to compensate women tenants and prospective tenants harmed by the defendants’ discrimination. The remaining monetary damages include $170,000 in civil penalties to the state to ensure that this gender-based discrimination does not persist. In addition to the $2.495 million judgment, the state was awarded $111,711.25 for the cost of investigation and litigation.

In addition, Sessoms has been forbidden from working in the residential rental industry in any capacity.

Mt Vernon Group, LLC, is required to appoint a new resident agent.

The property management company has also been ordered to conduct training on an annual basis for all owners, agents, and employees that covers gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment.

“This $2.49 million judgment puts predatory landlords on notice that we will hold them accountable. These survivors showed tremendous courage coming forward, and today's ruling ensures they receive justice,” said Attorney General Brown.

“No one should have to endure sexual harassment to keep a roof over their head.”