Man dies of fatal overdose in Queen Anne's County

(WMAR) - A Stevensville, Md. succumbed to a fatal overdose in Queen Anne's County Friday night.

Fire and EMS units responded to a potential overdose at the 100 block of Quinn Road in Grasonville, Md., where they found Harry Louis Zagami, III, 19, lying in a driveway, unresponsive. Medical personnel attempted extensively to revive Zagami, but eventually resuscitation was halted and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Zagami was taken to the state medical examiner's office in Baltimore for an autospy.

The overdose is being investigated by members of the Criminal Investigations Unit of the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office, and members of the Queen Anne's County Drug Task Force.