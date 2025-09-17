Italian firm to open first full-scale U.S. manufacturing facility in Easton

EASTON, Md. — An international animal nutrition firm is expanding its U.S. reach to Easton.

Italian firm Vetagro broke ground on a new production and distribution facility at Mistletoe Hall Commerce-Business Park on Wednesday.

The Easton facility is Vetargo's first full-scale manufacturing facility in the U.S., expanding the company's capacity to serve North American customers.

"As an Italian company, we have built our reputation on scientific excellence," Vetagro president Andrea Piva said. "Expanding our presence with a fully integrated production and distribution facility in the United States is a natural next step in our strategy."

The company website says "We have over 40 years of experience in the development and production of feed additives for ruminants, swine, poultry and aquaculture."

Maryland Commerce Secretary Harry Coker, Jr. calls the groundbreaking a milestone for the state’s growing biotech and agricultural technology sectors.

The company's arrival also signals economic growth and innovation in Talbot County.

It's expected to open in July 2026.