How Bay Bridge Run participants can reclaim bags, get their medal & a refund

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Bay Bridge traffic will be running under normal operations on Sunday, as inclement weather has forced the cancellation of the annual Bay Bridge Run.

The event will not be rescheduled this year, officials say.

Because of rain in the forecast, the Maryland Transportation Authority could not close off the eastbound span of the bridge which would've diverted all traffic in both directions through the westbound span.

"Please be assured that this decision was not taken lightly; however, the safety of the bridge’s customers, employees and runners are the MDTA’s priority," race organizers said in a statement.

For those who planned on participating in the race, and checked a bag, officials will be at the Anne Arundel Fairgrounds from 8am-noon, to help you out.

Also, all runners can expect to have their medal mailed in the coming weeks.

If you pre-purchased beer bands or parking passes, a refund will be issued.