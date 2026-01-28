Help ID this alleged pickpocket targeting elderly shoppers in Stevensville

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify an alleged pickpocket targeting elderly victims.

On Tuesday the Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos of a woman believed to be responsible.

She's reportedly been involved in multiple thefts at the Food Lion and Safeway grocery stores in Stevensville.

"In several cases, the suspect approached victims under the guise of offering assistance with reaching items or engaging them in casual conversation before stealing their wallets," the Sheriff's Office said in a release.

The wanted woman is often seen carrying a navy-blue purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-758-6666, or email rwillis@qac.org.