Head-on crash kills 85-year-old man in Kent County

CHESTERTOWN, MD — An 85-year-old man is dead following a head-on crash in Kent County.

It happened Friday afternoon on Route 291 at Maiden Lot Farm Lane.

That's where Maryland State Police found Charles Ekstrom, of Suddlersville, unresponsive inside his Toyota Camry.

For unknown reasons, Ekstrom veered into oncoming eastbound traffic when his car struck a pair of pickup trucks.

The driver and passenger of one pickup were also hospitalized.

Route 291 was closed for approximately two hours following the crash.

The official cause remains under investigation.