Four people detained after an attempted child abduction at the Queen Anne’s County Fair

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office has detained the four persons of interest pictured above in an ongoing attempted child abduction investigation.

The incident happened Monday around 6:30 p.m. at the Queen Anne’s County Fair in Centreville.

Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff Queen Anne's county abduction

Deputies believe this wasn't the first child abduction attempt.

Sheriff Gary Hofmann wants to emphasize, “This event had a positive outcome due to the cooperation of law enforcement and the Queen Anne’s County Fair Board, who worked together to ensure the safety of visitors and guests.”

If anyone recognizes these individuals, authorities are asking them to call 410-758-0770 or message Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office via Facebook.

Feel free to email any information to sheriff-info@qac.org.