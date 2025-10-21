Four arrested, including two teens, in connection with armed robbery in Easton

TALBOT COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have made four arrests in connection with an armed robbery in August 2025 in Talbot County.

Imari Jackson, 22, Aamad Turner, 19 and two juveniles aged 15 and 17 were all arrested.

The 17-year-old has been charged as an adult.

On August 13, Maryland State Police responded to a home in Trappe for a report of an armed robbery.

Investigation revealed four people forced their way into the home and stole various items, including a firearm, clothes and a wallet.

Police say the tenants were home at the time of the robbery and were reported uninjured.

Troopers were able to identify the four as suspects.

Search warrants resulted in the recovery of three firearms, ammunition and various other stolen items.

Jackson, Turner and the 17-year-old are charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, armed robbery, first-degree assault and other related charges.