Ferry Point Parks and Ferry Point Boardwalk closed on Monday for invasive plant control

CHESTER, Md. — Ferry Point Parks and the boardwalk will be closed on Monday, September 29, for crews to work on controlling invasive plant species.

The Queen Anne's County Parks and Recreation Center says that this maintenance helps preserve the natural habitat of the park.

Work is subject to change based on weather conditions.

Additionally, a portion of the Cross County Connector Trail boardwalk will be closed on Tuesday, September 30, also for invasive plant control. It will be closed from Long Point Park to Kent Narrows.

If you are looking for more information, you can reach out to the Queen Anne's County Department of Parks and Recreation at 410-758-0835.