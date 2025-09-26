Easton caregiver sentenced to 18 months in prison for assault of three toddlers

EASTON, Md. — A woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Thursday after having pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree assault.

Wendy Jones, 58, was a daycare provider at the Kiddie Academy of Kent Island in February, when the Sheriff's Office received a report that a child had been physically assaulted at the daycare.

Deputies reviewed surveillance footage from the daycare and found video showing her assaulting the child and two others.

All three victims are under the age of two.

Jones was arrested the following day and pleaded guilty in August.

"Parents place their trust in those who care for our most vulnerable, our children," said Queen Anne's County Sheriff Gary Hofmann in a statement. "When that trust is broken, it sends a profound shock through the community. In this case, three innocent children, unable to speak for themselves, were harmed."

A judge sentenced her to three consecutive 10-year sentences, with all but six months on each count suspended. This means she'll serve 18 months in prison.

The prison sentence will be followed by 3 years of supervised probation, and she is required to complete 50 hours of community service.

"This individual's actions do not reflect the dedication of caregivers in our community and serve as a clear warning that this behavior will never be tolerated," said Hofmann.