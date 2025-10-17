Eastern Shore Delegate Charles Otto dies at 61

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — Delegate Charles J. Otto, who represented District 38A in the Maryland House of Delegates, has died at age 61.

He's served Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties, and been a delegate since 2011.

In a statement, Governor Wes Moore sent prayers to his family, loved ones, and colleagues.

"This was a man who loved Maryland to his core," Moore said of Otto, "fighting every day for his constituents and moving in good faith with partners in the General Assembly to deliver results."

The Senate Republican Caucus released a statement saying they were deeply saddened by the loss.

"Delegate Otto was a tireless advocate for the people of the Eastern Shore and a steadfast voice for Maryland's farmers, rural communities, and small businesses," the caucus wrote in a statement. "Throughout his years of public service, he was known for his deep knowledge of agricultural issues, his humility, and his unwavering commitment to the constituents he so proudly represented."

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Maryland State Delegate Charles J. Otto," said House Speaker Adrienne Jones in a statement.

Moore added, "Delegate Otto and I may not have belonged to the same political party, but we could agree on this: Marylanders are always worth fighting for. We must carry that legacy forward, together."