Dorchester County Sheriff's Office K-9 died after being left in hot car while off-duty

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — A non-profit organization specializing in training and donating law enforcement canines is demanding answers from the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office after one of their German Shepherd's tragically passed away.

Carol Skaziak, founder of Throw Away Dogs Project, says K-9 Ender died from being left in a hot car while off-duty.

Skaziak accuses the Sheriff's Office of providing little information, other than claiming the car Ender was left in experienced a "mechanical issue."

Ender, who was primarily used for drug detection, passed away at the end of June. He was just 5-years-old.

Dorchester County Sheriff James W. Phillips Jr. issued a short two-sentence press release on Ender's death back on June 26.

In it he says the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office would conduct a full independent investigation.

For Skaziak, Ender's death is personal.

"The Throw Away Dogs Project donated K9 Ender to Dorchester Sheriff's Office in 2022," said Skaziak. "Adding to our concern, we were also made aware that K9 Ender’s remains were taken directly to a crematory, rather than to a licensed veterinarian as outlined in our agreement. As stated in our contract, the Throw Away Dogs Project covers the cost of a professional autopsy for any of our canines to ensure full accountability and transparency in the event of a loss."

Skaziak said the organization plans to seek legal counsel to ensure accountability.

"K9 Ender’s life and service mattered. He was not just a working dog, but a partner, protector, and hero whose loss must be treated with the dignity and seriousness it deserves," Skaziak said. "This is heartbreaking. This is unacceptable. Ender deserved better."

In their initial press release, the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office said "no other information is available at this time." In that same posting they said "additional information will be posted as it becomes available."

No update's been posted since.

We're waiting to hear back from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office regarding the status of their investigation.