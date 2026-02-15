Crews search for unaccounted resident following Valentine's Day home explosion in Chestertown

CHESTERTOWN, Md. — One person is missing after a Valentine's Day home explosion on Maryland's Eastern Shore.

It happened around 6pm on Pentridge Lane, just off Broadneck Road in Chestertown.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, six residents were inside at the time.

All but five escaped, while the sixth remains unaccounted for.

"Out of respect for the family and the integrity of the investigation, we will not release the status of the missing individual," Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company said in a statement. "We respectfully ask our community not to speculate, assign blame, or engage in insensitive commentary. This is an incredibly difficult time for the family, and they deserve privacy and compassion."

While the cause is still under investigation, evidence suggests the explosion was gas-related.

Since area creeks and ponds were iced over, more than 100,000 gallons of water was used from the domestic water system in Chestertown, per the local fire department.

As result some residents may have noticed temporary water discoloration.

A nearby water main break in the 100 block of Flatland Road could've also contributed.

Chestertown utility crews worked into the morning hours making repairs.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.